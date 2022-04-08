Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ML. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.11 ($180.34).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €116.10 ($127.58) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.47.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

