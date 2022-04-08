Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $201.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.70 million and the highest is $202.20 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $755.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,631. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

