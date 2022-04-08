Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 815.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

