Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,560 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,951 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

