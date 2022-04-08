Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.