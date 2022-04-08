Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,516 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $81,056,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

