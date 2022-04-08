Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

