Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Trading Down 0.1%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Colicity by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

