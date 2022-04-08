Coinbase Global (COIN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $405.00 to $394.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

2/28/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $444.00 to $377.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $342.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,202. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 451.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

