Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.70. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 11,191 shares traded.

The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CGNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Man Group plc increased its position in Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

