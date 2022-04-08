Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

