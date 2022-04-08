Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.72

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.88. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 621,366 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.94.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,927,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 982,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 156,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,259,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

