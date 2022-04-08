Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 45,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDRO shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
About Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
