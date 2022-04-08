CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

