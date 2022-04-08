CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 175,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,203,855 shares.The stock last traded at $73.34 and had previously closed at $71.11.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

