Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,178,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,651,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.