Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 84,983 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 84,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $2,355,728.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1,709.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

