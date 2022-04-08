Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,968 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 52.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 738,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $1,946,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.