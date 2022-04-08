Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

