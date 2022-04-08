City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CIO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.54. 894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,679. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

