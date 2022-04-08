Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $54.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,291,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

