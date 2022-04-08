Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Announces $0.50 Dividend

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS opened at $11.25 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.
About Citizens Bancshares
