Citigroup Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

