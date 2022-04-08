Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for high-performance mixed-signal content shipping for smartphones, fast-charging ICs and haptic solutions. Customer engagement across its portfolio remains strong. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Strong balance sheet with no long-term debt is also a positive. However, the company's near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong demand due to global supply chain constraints. Intensifying competition from semiconductor stalwarts, and adverse currency translations, as well as a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

