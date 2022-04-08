Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,079. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.03.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

