Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

CGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.98. 61,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,513. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.26. Cineplex has a one year low of C$10.93 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.