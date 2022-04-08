Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.06.
CGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
CGX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.98. 61,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,513. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.26. Cineplex has a one year low of C$10.93 and a one year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.
About Cineplex (Get Rating)
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
