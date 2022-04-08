Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 37.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

