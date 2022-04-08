CIBC Lowers Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$21.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VGCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of VGCX traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 15.16. The company had a trading volume of 210,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of 13.10 and a 1 year high of 22.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.55 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

