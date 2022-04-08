Christopher Gibson Sells 34,472 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

RXRX opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

