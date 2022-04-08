Christopher Gibson Sells 34,472 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

RXRX stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

