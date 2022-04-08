China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.76

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.76 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.77 ($0.08). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 914,263 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £23.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.28.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

