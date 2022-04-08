Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 2300904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

