Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

