Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $207.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

