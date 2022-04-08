Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,956 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.