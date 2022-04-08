Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

