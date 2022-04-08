Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,773 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after buying an additional 174,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,873,000 after buying an additional 241,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after buying an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.29 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.