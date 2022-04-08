Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $185,892,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Loews by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

