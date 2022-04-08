Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Tapestry stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

