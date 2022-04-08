Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.81 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

