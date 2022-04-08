Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,000,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,047. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

