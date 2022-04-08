Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.15

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.15 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.07). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 264,949 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

