Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $358.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.39), with a volume of 10426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.66) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £948.58 million and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.98.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.38), for a total value of £60,120 ($78,845.90).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

