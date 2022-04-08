Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

CHRA opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

