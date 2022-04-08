CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

