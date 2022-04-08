CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.20

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €87.20 ($95.82) and last traded at €87.90 ($96.59), with a volume of 16490 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.80 ($99.78).

CWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($138.46) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $636.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of €100.59 and a 200-day moving average of €114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

