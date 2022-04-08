Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $735.11

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.11 ($9.64) and traded as low as GBX 727 ($9.53). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.57), with a volume of 32,127 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.46) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £210.40 million and a PE ratio of 34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 732.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 802.75.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

