Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.36

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.36 and traded as high as $36.84. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 372,894 shares trading hands.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.87.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,000. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

