Ceres (CERES) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $807.00

Ceres (CERES) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $476,541.01 and approximately $807.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $86.46 or 0.00199234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.16 or 0.07508338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.01 or 0.99516196 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

