Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 1601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

